“Please join us for an evening of sumptuous Fall looks styled by Richard Anderson from June, Bumbershute, Atelier 957, Second Debut and featuring Project Runway Season 16 designer Samantha Rei. Looks will be elevated by one-of-a-kind jewelry from Milana Stile, Stephanie Lake Design and Gretchen Ventura. And, elegant men’s fashion from MartinPatrick3 and Heimie’s Haberdashery. The fashion showcase is co-produced by Milana Stile and Daune Stinson of FGI Minneapolis/St.Paul. Susanne Huber, Hair District 23 and her hair and make-up team create the dreamy runway looks.”
FGI Presents Fall: Into Luxury
(credit: Thinkstock)