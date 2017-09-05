Minnesota Lawmakers Speak Out In Defense Of DREAMers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota lawmakers are speaking out in support of DACA after the Trump administration moved Tuesday to phase out the program that protects young immigrants from deportation.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) an “unconstitutional” overreach of executive authority.

The program was created in 2012 under President Barack Obama, and it has shielded an estimated 800,000 people from deportation.

President Donald Trump defended his move to wind down the program, saying that he’s giving Congress a “window of opportunity” to act on immigration.

Several Minnesota lawmakers responded following Tuesday’s announcement:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Democrat)

“I strongly disagree with President Trump’s decision today, as do many Republicans, Democrats, business, labor and religious leaders. DREAMers were brought to our country as children and they only know one home — the United States of America. They serve in our military, pay taxes, and contribute to communities across the country. The vast majority of these young people — more than 97 percent — are in school or the workforce. One recent study found that 72 percent of all DACA recipients currently in school are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or higher.

“Ending DACA — which has been in place since 2012 — would create tremendous uncertainty and risk deportation for DREAMers across the country. I sent a letter urging the President to keep DACA in place along with 41 other Senators, and I stand ready to work with those on both sides of the aisle to preserve it through legislation.”

Rep. Betty McCollum (Democrat, 4th District)

“President Trump’s elimination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is a cruel betrayal of 800,000 young DREAMers who love this country and call America home. Deporting college students, first responders, and service members who came to America as children is bigoted, callous, and does nothing to make America stronger.

“House Republican leadership must immediately bring legislation to the House Floor to preserve DACA and protect DREAMers from deportation. House Democrats are united and we will fight to protect DREAMers and the best of American values they represent.”