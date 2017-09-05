Twins Nominate Joe Mauer For Clemente Award

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have named Joe Mauer as the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.
The Clemente award is given for community involvement and philanthropy.
The Twins cited charitable work by Mauer that includes fundraising and personal donations for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. They also noted his work to support Friends of St. Paul Baseball, which has raised more than $30,000 for St. Paul youth ballparks, and to get Twins game tickets into the hands of children and families who might not otherwise be able to afford them.
A panel that includes Commissioner Rob Manfred will choose the Clemente winner after the season ends. Fans will also get a chance to vote online in early October.
Clemente died in a plane crash in 1972 while working to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
