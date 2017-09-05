Vikings O-Line Faces More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of Opener

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Where do you start with the Minnesota Vikings?

The preseason created more questions than answers, and the curiosity is to a large extent revolving around the offensive line. A group that has not played much together and features a rookie center next to an inexperienced guard.

If the question asked most in these parts these days is “How will the Vikings be?” The next question is usually, “How does their offensive line look?”

“I thought they did a really good job. I thought they came off the ball low, they got to the second level, they did a good job in pass protection,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Nick Easton is one of the offensive linemen that will come under the microscope. He replaces Alex Boone, he’s played center, he’s played guard, but is he ready for the bright lights of the NFL and Monday Night Football?

Easton does not like to talk much. He does admit to some first game butterflies.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to play and it means waiting one day longer so we’re champing at the bit to get out there,” Easton said of next Monday’s opener.

He will be side by side with Pat Elflein, who will be making his first NFL start as a center. who has a task bigger than blocking.

“Basically being on the same page. You get different looks and different calls. I don’t think the calls will be anything different but it’s just making sure everybody is on the same page,” Zimmer said. “It’s no different than any other position, really.”

In other words, we won’t know much about this unit until game time, and that’s Monday night.

“Excited. You know you’re going to get better and you’re going to have fun,” Easton said. “I learned a lot. Every year you’ve got to improve, getting better against the guys and getting chemistry with your own guys and it’s been good. It’s been a fun experience.”

The Vikings host the New Orleans Saints next Monday night in Adrian Peterson’s return to U.S. Bank Stadium.