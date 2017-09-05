Queso Coming To Chipotle Next Week

Filed Under: Chipotle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those who have been clamoring for queso with their Chipotle fix won’t have to wait much longer.

The Tex-Mex chain says they’ve fielded requests to add cheese sauce to their menu for years and years, and have until now resisted due to their commitment to only offering additive-free ingredients.

Many other queso sauces generally use such ingredients to stabilize the color and consistency.

Chipotle’s queso sauce has been undergoing testing in a few markets, but will be released to all markets Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The sauce will be made with cheddar, tomatoes, peppers, tomatillos and more, according to reports. There will be a charge to add it to an entrée.

