U Of M Police Investigating Sexual Assault Of Female Student

Filed Under: Sexual Assault, University Of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota police are investigating after a female student was sexually assaulted near campus Friday night.

Authorities received a report of a sexual assault at about 9:30 p.m. near the area of Oak Street SE and Delaware Street SE.

A female student said she was walking on Delaware Street between Oak and Walnut Streets when an unknown male suspect came up to her. The suspect allegedly began hugging and kissing the victim, grabbed her hands and placed them over his private area. It was done over the suspect’s clothing, and the man fled the area on foot.

The victim said the suspect is described as man 18 to 20 years old and about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a skinny build and light skin tone, possibly African-American or Hispanic with a strong accent. The man had long, dark curly hair with brown eyes and a beard and mustache. He was wearing a long sleeve fur coat with neutral colors, a button up light blue dress shirt and had long pants, possibly khaki.

University of Minnesota police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call authorities at (612) 624-2677.

