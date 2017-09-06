4 Things To Know: DACA Plan, Irma’s Path & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Wednesday, Sept. 6. They include the economic strain being felt over North Korea concerns, and an excuse to curl into a comfy chair with a good book.

Fallout Continues Over DACA Elimination Plan

President Donald Trump will meet with congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle at the White House Wednesday to discuss key items on his legislative agenda. The president is also set to speak at a refinery in Bismarck, North Dakota. On Tuesday, Trump ignited a political firestorm over his decision to eliminate DACA. The president is now pressuring Congress to find a long-term plan to replace the Obama-era immigration program within six months.

Irma Barreling Toward Florida

Trump will announce who’s getting the $1 million of personal funds he’s claimed he will donate to Harvey relief efforts. The development comes as Hurricane Irma continues barreling toward the United States. The Category 5 storm has already made landfall in the Caribbean and is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded.

Wall Street Fears Over North Korea

Investors are keeping a close eye on Wall Street. Escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula led to a major sell-off Tuesday. South Korean officials remain concerned North Korea may be preparing another missile launch following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test over the weekend.

It’s National Read A Book Day

There’s nothing quite like curling up with a good book. Wednesday is National Read a Book Day. (This is not to be confused with National Book Lovers Day, which was last month.) To celebrate, take some time out, shut off your phone, and turn some pages for a while.

