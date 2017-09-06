Minnesota Couple Staking Marriage Vows On Charity Goal For Hungry Kids

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A White Bear Lake couple is tying the knot this weekend and everyone is invited.

But before the couple says “I do,” their goal is to fill up a 26-foot truck with snacks for children who may be hungry at school.

Jeff Loeks and Rachael Haasken will marry at Railroad Park in White Bear Lake on Saturday.

“We each have three children, and we want them to learn a lesson about charity on our wedding day,” Loeks said.

Loeks works in an emergency room and Haasken works as a nurse.

“We feel fortunate literally every day when we drive home from work,” Loeks said. “We thought the wedding has to be done in the name of charity.”

In their five years as a couple, the two have started a charity called Special Teams, and filled trucks with everything from toys to toiletries.

This time, they’re asking the community to come to their wedding in the park and donate small snacks for kids who feel hungry sometimes after school.

“The teachers kind of discretely put a pack of food in their backpacks,” Loeks said.

The couple said they will not make their vows unless that truck is full by 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We want to show people that no matter who you are you can get out there and make a difference,” Haasken said.

The charity is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Park In White Bear Lake.

Then, hopefully the wedding ceremony begins at 6 p.m. People can also donate money online.