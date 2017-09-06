Serious Injury Crash Closes Highway 169 In Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The northbound lanes of Highway 169 were closed Wednesday night in the northwest Twin Cities metro due to a serious injury crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 at Rockford Road in Plymouth. The State Patrol says the incident started with one initial serious injury crash, with several secondary crashes that followed.
Motorists are being detoured to Rockford Road while emergency crews assess the situation.
There were no immediate reports of fatalities, and it’s not known exactly how many vehicles are involved.
