Serious Injury Crash Closes Highway 169 In Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The northbound lanes of Highway 169 were closed Wednesday night in the northwest Twin Cities metro due to a serious injury crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 at Rockford Road in Plymouth. The State Patrol says the incident started with one initial serious injury crash, with several secondary crashes that followed.

(credit: MnDOT)

Motorists are being detoured to Rockford Road while emergency crews assess the situation.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, and it’s not known exactly how many vehicles are involved.

