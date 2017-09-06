Police: Good Samaritan Saves Teen From Attempted Kidnapping In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 61-year-old woman helped stymie an attempted kidnapping of a female teenager Friday.
According to police, the incident happened early Friday afternoon on Chatworth Street near Front Avenue. The victim was walking on the Chatworth when a man grabbed her.
The victim reported that the man spoke limited English and said something like “Me home”. He also groped her and may have said he loved the girl.
Meanwhile, a 61-year-old woman was driving nearby and saw what was occurring. She demanded the man let go of the teen, but the man said that the victim wanted to go with him. The woman then pried the girl from the man and drove her to another location, where they waited for police.
Police responded and could not find the suspect.
The suspect is described as possibly of Karen or Burmese descent, 5-foot-4, 50 to 60 years old, dark hair and eyes with light brown skin. He was reportedly wearing a long white robe, a colored shirt on top, and wearing a traditional hat or turban.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5685.