Private Donations Pay For Floating Docks To Big Island Veteran’s Camp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Veterans enjoyed a cool day on the water Wednesday, returning to a special park in their honor on Lake Minnetonka.
Earlier this year, some feared trips to Big Island Park may not happen much longer after the city of Orono planned to remove and sell the floating docks on the island.
After some debate, the docks, which were designed especially for disabled and aging veterans, were kept in place thanks to private donations.
Organizers say trip to the island are important for veterans so they can get outside, socialize and re-establish connections.
Since the 1920s, Big Island has been home to the 56-acre veteran’s camp.
The city of Orono took over the property in 2005.