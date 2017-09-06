Fisherman Catches Record-Breaking Catfish Near Stillwater

Filed Under: Flathead Catfish, St Croix River, Stillwater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Few fisherman ever see a catch this massive.

A fisherman on the St. Croix River caught a state record-breaking flathead catfish in early August, according to the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR says Mark Mosby, of St. Anthony, and a fishing partner were targeting big flathead catfish on the river near Stillwater on Aug. 2 when he got a bite. It took 15 minutes to get the monstrous catfish inside the boat.

The catfish measured out as 52.5 inches long with a girth of 32 inches and a weight of between 70 to 80 pounds.

After measurements were made, the colossal catfish was released to roam the river once more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch