Students Protest ROCORI H.S. Policy Against Vehicular Flag Displays

Filed Under: Cold Spring, Esme Murphy, Richmond, Rockville, ROCORI High School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some students at ROCORI High School are taking issue with the school’s policy that would prevent them from displaying flags in the parking lot.

The policy was revealed to students this week as they returned to class for the new school year.

According to the text of the parking permit application, “students are not allowed to display flags or banners from their vehicles while parked in the ROCORI school parking lot.”

img 7266 Students Protest ROCORI H.S. Policy Against Vehicular Flag Displays

(credit: Shane Johnson)

Furthermore, the school says that “any violations of these procedures can and may be given a ticket or towed away at the expense of the owner.”

On Wednesday, a number of pickup trucks at the school arrived with American flags prominently displayed.

img 7264 Students Protest ROCORI H.S. Policy Against Vehicular Flag Displays

(credit: Shane Johnson)

Community organizers have also set up a 2:30 p.m. “Support Our Students And Our Country” rally at ROCORI in support of the students displaying those flags. As of noon, about 30 people had responded to the Facebook event page.

