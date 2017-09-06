Police ID Victim In St. Cloud Fatal Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 22-year-old Iowa man died in a stabbing in St. Cloud early Tuesday morning, and a suspect is in custody.
St. Cloud police responded to the incident at about 6:35 a.m. on the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road SW. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been stabled in the torso. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.
Authorities identified the victim Wednesday as Andre Tirrel Reaves of Deloit, Iowa.
Police say the suspect, Robin Hanson, is from the same city and traveled with Reaves last Friday to visit St. Cloud for the weekend. Hanson was booked into the Stearns County Jail and is awaiting charges for second-degree murder.
The incident remains under investigation.