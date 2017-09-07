4 Things To Know: Trump Jr. Testifies, Paisley Turns 30 & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Thursday, Sept. 7. They include Hurricane Irma’s path toward Florida, and a historic first for American women tennis players.

Irma Roars Through Caribbean

Hurricane Irma is inching closer to Florida after leaving behind a trail of destruction in the Caribbean. The deadly Category 5 hurricane all but wiped the tiny island of Barbuda off the map. The system will target Haiti and the Dominican Republic before possibly striking Florida this weekend.

Trump Jr. To Testify

Donald Trump Jr. will testify privately before the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of its Russia probe. He’s likely to face questions about his meeting at Trump Tower last year with a Russian lawyer who promised him dirt on Hillary Clinton. His lawyer told CBS News they “look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the Committee.”

Paisley Park Celebrates 30 Years

Thursday starts a weekend celebration of the 30th anniversary of Paisley Park, the late Prince’s private estate and production complex. Among the events is a silent auction, live music, and panel discussions.

Women Rule At U.S. Open

For the first time in 36 years American women occupy all four spots in the semifinals at the U.S. Open. That includes the highly anticipated faceoff between Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens. At 37, Williams is the oldest semifinalist in tournament history.

