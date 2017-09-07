6 People, Including Children, Injured In Douglas Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says six people – including two children — were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 109 NW and Aldrich Road Northwest in Brandon Township.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 Chevy Lumina occupied by five people, including a 5- and 10-year-old, was traveling westbound on Aldrich Road as a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer with one occupant was driving northbound on County Road 109. Authorities say the driver of the Mercury failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Lumina in the rear driver’s side door.

The collision caused the Lumina to enter the northwest ditch and overturn, coming to a rest on its roof. A 22-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, believed to be unrestrained, were ejected from the car during the rollover. The other car also entered the northwest ditch and overturned, coming to a rest upright.

The driver of the Lumina, 48-year-old Anthony Provost, was airlifted from the scene. The 22-year-old who was ejected from the car, Shaynna Miller, was taken to an area hospital via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

A 29-year-old in the car and both children were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver of the Mercury, 34-year-old Michael Bakken, was taken to the hospital via a private party where his status is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.