Men Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Alexandria Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several charges came down Thursday on the men accused of kidnapping an Alexandria teen, keeping her locked in a closet to be raped for nearly a month before the girl escaped this week and evaded her captors by swimming across part of a lake.

Thirty-two-year-old Thomas Barker, of Carlos, 31-year-old Joshua Holby, also of Carlos, and 20-year-old Steven Powers, of Mankato, each face charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment in connection with the 29-day disappearance of the teenager. Additionally, Barker and Powers are charged with rape; and Barker faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Tuesday afternoon, a farmer outside his home in Barrett spotted the 15-year-old victim in the tall grass near his home. She had not been seen since the night of Aug. 8, when she disappeared from Alexandria without her cellphone, bike or scooter.

According to a criminal complaint, the farmer recognized the girl from the missing-person flyers around town and immediately let her into his pickup. She was without pants or shoes. When she got in, she ducked down, fearing her abductors would see her in a passing car. Police were called.

When they arrived, the girl told investigators that Barker, the father of one of her friends, tricked her into getting into his car, saying that there was an emergency regarding his son. The teen said she agreed to help, but soon found herself zip-tied in Barker’s home, with the 32-year-old pulling out a gun and threatening to kill her.

The teen told investigators that Barker repeatedly raped her and that he kept her in his bedroom closet for the better part of a month.

She said her captors — which would later include Holby and Powers — forced her to do drugs and consume alcohol, adding that they also tried to drown her in the bathtub and hang her. The teen told investigators she fought back, the complaint states.

Toward the end of her ordeal, the teen says she was placed in a duffle bag in the back of a truck and brought to the Barrett area, where she and her captors spent a night in a corn field before breaking into a foreclosed house. Police say the teen escaped the abandon home when her captors went out for lunch.

Not long after the teen’s escape, the men she identified as her captors were arrested.

Powers was apprehended in Barrett. He was driving around searching for the teen as police arrived at the farmer’s house.

A State Trooper pulled over Barker and Holby near Glenwood. They were removed from the car at gunpoint and taken to the Douglas County Jail.

In an interview with investigators, Powers said that he came up from Mankato to stay with Barker and found the girl in his closet, the complaint states.

The 20-year-old did not report the girl to police or free her. He told investigators that Barker admitted to assaulting the girl, adding that he sent her to him to perform oral sex.

When Barker spoke with investigators, he denied knowing the girl and picking her up on Aug. 8, the complaint states. He admitted to using meth and alcohol, but said he had not been with the teenager and denied to answer any more questions.

The teen said that Holby did not sexually assault her.

Barker, Powers and Holby remain in custody. Authorities say the investigation is still on-going and more charges could come down.

The teenager was treated at a hospital and released to her family.