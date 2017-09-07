Report: Minnesota Now Has 57,000 Clean Energy Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota’s clean energy industry is booming.

A new report shows that Minnesota now has more than 57,000 clean energy jobs and an industry growth rate that’s significantly outpacing the state’s overall job growth.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith said in a statement that the report’s findings are “further proof” that renewable energy is good for the state’s economy, health and environment.

The report, from industry nonprofit Clean Energy Economy Minnesota, says that Minnesota now has a total of 57,351 clean energy jobs, adding that the industry’s growth rate last year was 5.3 percent – that’s 3.8 times faster than overall job growth in Minnesota.

According to the report, the vast majority of the clean energy jobs in Minnesota are in energy efficiency, which includes heating and cooling, lighting, and the installation of Energy Star appliances.

Slightly more than 10 percent of the state’s clean energy jobs are in renewable energy, such as solar and wind. According to the report, these sectors are expanding rapidly – with a growth rate of 15.7 percent since 2015.

Most of the state’s clean energy economy is located in the Twin Cities metro area, driven by entrepreneurs and small businesses.

However, about 30 percent of the state’s clean energy industry is in Greater Minnesota, with significant growth seen in recent years in Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Minnesota has the fourth-largest clean energy economy in the Midwest, trailing Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The authors of the report note that both Republicans and Democrats at the state Legislature support the idea of sustaining the growth of Minnesota’s clean energy economy.