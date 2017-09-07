Crash On I-94 Near Monticello Involved Air Nat’l Guard Members

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a Minnesota Air National Guard bus on Interstate 94 near Monticello.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and bus crashed shortly after 12 p.m. on westbound I-94 near County Road 18. The crash caused the semi to go in the ditch and the bus to roll over.
The Minnesota Air National Guard confirmed that the bus crash involves the 934th Airlift Wing.
The 934th Airlift Wing spokesman Paul Zadach says the bus was on its way to training in Fargo, assigned to 934th civil engineer squadron.
Zadach says six people were injured in the bus. Thirteen total people were on the bus. There were others traveling in a convoy with them — none of those people were injured.
The state patrol says one patient was airlifted from the scene, but was conscious.
The crash caused a major delay with traffic in both directions.