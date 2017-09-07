Minnesota Somali-American Lawmaker Featured On Time Magazine Cover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Last November, Ilhan Omar became the first Somali-American to be an elected official in the United States.
This week, the Minnesota native is featured on the cover of Time Magazine. Omar is featured as part of a series called, “Firsts: Women who are Changing the World.” She’s one of 46 women featured in the series. It’s a group that includes Madeleine Albright, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Aretha Franklin, Danica Patrick, Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Walters and Serena Williams.
Back in July, Omar appeared on The Daily Show and said she had invited President Donald Trump to come and meet her family and community in Minneapolis.
“I am America’s hope and the president’s nightmare,” Omar said on the show.
She took oath in January as a state representative for Minnesota. She’s a devout Muslim, a refugee and a mother of three but also says her politics are influenced by far more than her Somali heritage. She’s compelled to represent Minnesota, which has more than 40,000 Somalis. She represents District 60B.