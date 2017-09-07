Minnesota To Crack Down On Illegal Sports Betting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s that time of year again! The NFL season kicks off Thursday, and with that comes sports betting and fantasy football drafts.

On Thursday, state officials spoke out to educate consumers about what’s legal and illegal when it comes to gambling.

The American Gaming Association estimates $4.7 billion was wagered on the Super Bowl last year with the majority of that coming from illegal betting.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division spoke out ahead of this year’s football season, warning that commercial sports betting can not only result in criminal charges, but with personal consequences as well.

Casual sports betting turned from a fun activity to an obsession for Don Weinberger.

Weinberger said over the 13 years he was gambling, he lost about $100,000 on sports betting.

With the Super Bowl ahead in Minneapolis, law enforcement agents want to remind visitors and fans that they will not tolerate illegal sports betting in the state and will have undercover agents in bars and restaurants and on-line to patrol activities.

Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement agents have consulted with agencies in both Houston and Phoenix to see how they tackled the issue of illegal gambling when the Super Bowl was hosted those cities previously.

