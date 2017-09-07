New ‘Pet Taxis’ Offers Rides To Pets In Lebanon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new transportation service, founded by animal lovers, is catering specifically to pets.
Pet Taxi is a first of its kind service in Lebanon.
Owners can pay to have the service pick up their pet and bring them to anything, including vet appointments if needed.
One of the founders says pets are like family members and should have the right to move around just like we do.
It costs $10 for rides under about 6 miles. It’s an extra buck after that for every extra kilometer or 0.62 miles.
Safety measures are also in place, as the taxis are cleaned after every ride.