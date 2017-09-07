New ‘Pet Taxis’ Offers Rides To Pets In Lebanon

Filed Under: Lebanon, Pet Taxi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new transportation service, founded by animal lovers, is catering specifically to pets.

Pet Taxi is a first of its kind service in Lebanon.

Owners can pay to have the service pick up their pet and bring them to anything, including vet appointments if needed.

One of the founders says pets are like family members and should have the right to move around just like we do.

It costs $10 for rides under about 6 miles. It’s an extra buck after that for every extra kilometer or 0.62 miles.

Safety measures are also in place, as the taxis are cleaned after every ride.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch