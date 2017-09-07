TCF Donates $8.5 Million To Gophers’ Athletes Village

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – TCF Financial Corporation announced Thursday it is donating $8.5 million to the University of Minnesota’s Athletes Village project.
The money comes from an amended sponsorship agreement for the naming rights to TCF Bank Stadium, the home for Gopher football. TCF and the University of Minnesota agreed to a 26-year, $35 million sponsorship back in 2005 prior to building the new, state-of-the-art football stadium.
The U’s Board of Regents is expected to meet on Friday to approve the donation, and TCF will extend its sponsorship and naming rights to the stadium for 10 more years, through 2040. In return, the university will place a TCF logo field mark on the playing field at TCF Bank Stadium just outside the field of play.
A newly-designed TCF logo will also appear on scoreboards at the stadium, starting in 2018.
The University of Minnesota is still actively fundraising for the Athletes Village, which will cost an estimated $166 million and is slated to be complete early in 2018.