Speaker Ryan Says Trump’s Deal With Dems Made Sense

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says the deal the president cut with Democrats on spending, the debt and Harvey aid made sense, with one devastating storm and another looming.
In his first remarks since Trump cut the deal, Ryan said Thursday that president didn’t want to have “some partisan fight in the middle of the response.”
The Wisconsin lawmaker did not criticize the three-month spending and debt deal that would rush billions in disaster relief to the victims — though he says he believes a longer-term debt deal would have been better for credit markets.
President Donald Trump sided with Democratic leaders over Republicans who wanted a longer extension on raising America’s borrowing authority.
Asked about Trump’s deal with the Democrats, Ryan said, “Yeah, I sort of noticed that.”
Ryan spoke at a New York Times interview at the Newseum.
