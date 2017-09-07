After Rough Preseason, Vikings Offense Searching For Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The issues coming out of training camp always get magnified before a first game, but the Vikings had one that was more glaring — the offense, in general.

The first team was ineffective in the preseason, and still searching for some solutions.

There were a number of issues that led to an unproductive offense for the Vikings so far, even though it was only the preseason.

“It is a thing of the past,” Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “Today is a new day as well. I’m looking forward to the future in this game, but I’m not going to sit here talking about the preseason. It’s in the past right now. I hope you guys aren’t too scared.”

Sam Bradford has the keys to the this car, and he has to believe something good can come out of it.

“I feel like, with the package that we have this year, I like that package,” Bradford said. “I like what we’re able to do with it, and hopefully when we take the field Monday night, a couple of those will show up.”

Then there’s the question of running back — who will touch the ball the most out of the backfield? You get the sense that maybe the Vikings don’t even know the answer to that question yet.

They know they want to use Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray, but how much?

“Obviously we still need to go out there and play some games, and see what we do well and what we don’t,” Murray said. “From there on, we can figure out what kind of offense and who does what well.”

The only thing we know for sure is they are committed to running the football and they hope it reaps some type of reward.

“Definitely, it’s fun,” tight end David Morgan said. “That’s just part of football. You’ve got to have that little edge, that little chip on your shoulder, hard-headed mentality. And so it’s fun to go out there and get minted up with someone new, week one.”