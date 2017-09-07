Vote: Best Waffle Fries, Fall Colors, & PA Announcer!

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The air’s getting crisp, every store has some form of pumpkin spice in stock (no really, we even saw it at Home Depot), and fall is sweeping into Minnesota!

As we go into September, we’re looking for some of your favorites. As football season arrives, we want to know the best high school PA announcer!

Additionally, we want to get some stick-to-your-ribs food and tackle some waffle fries. And, of course, we want to know your pick for the best fall colors.

Your social media nominations helped us narrow the field, and now your votes will help us determine the ultimate winner.

Best Waffle Fries

Best H.S. PA Announcer

Best Fall Colors

  1. Lynn 'Wilhelms' Ziegler says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Best bait shop is Ziggy’s. Northfield mn

  2. MN Announcer Guy 🔊 (@bfsweeney) says:
    September 6, 2017 at 9:20 am

    If someone was nominated on Twitter and Facebook for PA Announcer, Why are they not on your page to vote for them?

