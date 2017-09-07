Wisconsin Teen Flips House To Save For College

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While most children are settling back into school, a Wisconsin elementary student is getting ready to sell her first house.
It’s part of 11-year-old Madison Bue’s plan to help save money for college.
As one of six kids in her family, Bue told her grandfather she knows her parents won’t be able to afford college for all of them, so she had to find out a way to earn money.
After watching house flipping shows, she decided to try it for herself. With the help of her grandfather, she closed on a house in July and got to work.
Madison plans on flipping more houses in the future.