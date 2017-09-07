Workin’ For The Weekend: Greek, Veg & Butterfly Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Labor Day may be behind us, but festival season is still going strong.
Love music, art and butterflies?
Then the 9th annual Minneapolis Monarch Butterfly Festival is for you.
Monarch butterflies raised by volunteers will be tagged with a small sticker and released this Saturday at Lake Nokomis.
The day will also include art activities and Aztec music to celebrate the Monarchs’ 2,300 mile migration from Minnesota to the mountains of Mexico.
Join the Lake Minnetonka community in downtown Wayzata for the 43rd annual James J. Hill Days!
This Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can enjoy concerts on the lake, a Rails and Ales beer tasting, carnival rides, food, and more.
There will also be a water sports show and fireworks to celebrate the man who made Wayzata a tourist destination.
In Minneapolis, you can celebrate all things Greek this weekend.
Experience authentic Greek food, music, and culture at Minneapolis Greek Fest.
Greek Fest takes place this Friday through Sunday at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.
Finally, you’re invited to the 6th annual Twin Cities Veg Fest!
Enjoy free food samples, delicious vegan cuisine, fun cooking demos and learn about plant based cheeses.
Twin Cities Veg Fest is this Saturday at Como Regional Park.