4 Things To Know: Mexico Earthquake, I-94 Shutdown & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Sept. 8. They include the congressional deal to raise the debt ceiling, and Hurricane Irma’s latest devastation.
Irma Roars Toward Florida
Hurricane Irma continues to roar through the Caribbean as it tracks toward Florida. The deadly storm is now a Category 4. It targeted Turks and Caicos and Hispaniola after leaving behind a path of destruction on other islands. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has ordered state schools and offices closed Friday ahead of the storm’s approach.
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Mexico
Crews are searching for survivors of an 8.1-magnitude earthquake in Mexico. At least 15 people were killed. People 600 miles away in Mexico City could feel the tremors. The quake also set off a tsunami warning. Mexico’s president says it’s the biggest earthquake the country has seen in a century.
Trump Heads To Camp David
President Donald Trump will get a hurricane update before heading to Camp David for the fourth time. The visit comes just a day after the Senate approved a short-term bill to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling. Some Republicans are appalled Trump reached the three-month deal with Democrats against the wishes of his own cabinet and party.
I-94 Shutdown Begins Tonight
Part of I-94 West in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center will shut down at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The part between I-394 and I-694 won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic in the Lowry Tunnel will also be reduced to two lanes. The eastbound section of I-94 will be closed next weekend.