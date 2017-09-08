Edina Prepares To ‘Fall Into The Arts’ This Weekend

By Mary McGuire
Filed Under: Edina, Fall Into The Arts, Festival, Mary McGuire

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — This weekend, more than 250 artists, exhibitors, food vendors and sponsors will take over Centennial Lakes Park in Edina for the 14th Annual Fall into the Arts Festival.

The festival directly benefits the local community and the Edina Crime Prevention Fund, which contributes to police department services and programs including: Neighbors’ Home Watch, Bike Patrol, Junior Police, Foot Patrol, K-9 Unit, Motorcycle Unit, Night to Unite, Motor Surveillance Unit, Citizens’ Academy, Police Explorers and more. The fund has also paid out a substantial amount in reward and informant money.

The festival runs:

Saturday, September 9
10 am-6 pm

Sunday, September 10
10 am-5 pm

For more information, click here.

