SCOTUS Justice Kagan Visiting UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is set to visit the UW-Madison campus.

Kagan is scheduled to speak late Friday afternoon in a campus theater. She’s expected to talk about her experiences on the bench, her judicial philosophy and answer questions from the audience.

Kagan served as dean of Harvard’s law school before then-President Barack Obama picked her to serve as solicitor general in 2009. He nominated her to replace retiring Justice John Paul Stevens in 2010. The Senate confirmed her later that year.

She is the fourth female justice in the Supreme Court’s history.

