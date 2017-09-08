Former Viking Peppers Super Bowl Prediction With Prince References

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings are hoping to do something no team has ever done — play the league’s biggest game on their home turf.
One former Viking thinks the boys in purple can do it — and delivered his prediction by honoring a Minnesota superstar.
Nate Burleson played wide receiver for the Vikings from 2003 to 2005 and had the best year of his career with the team in 2004, catching 102 balls for 1,006 yards and nine touchdowns.
Burleson is now one of the hosts of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” and said on the show that he believes the Vikings could be the first team to have home field advantage during the Super Bowl.
Burleson made his prediction in a predictably Minnesotan way – with Prince references. Watch the video in the tweet below and see if you can catch all the Prince song titles.
Now, Burleson may have a slight bias, but let’s hope he wasn’t delirious when he made this prediction.
The Vikings open the season Monday, Sept. 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints. Watch the game right here on WCCO.