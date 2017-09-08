Reddit Declares Alabama Meteorologist ‘Best Weatherman Ever’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Alabama meteorologist has been honored by the internet for his helpful, educational forecasts on hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean.

It all started when a Reddit user posted a forecast from Alan Sealls, the chief meteorologist from WFKG, a CBS-affiliated station in Mobile, Alabama.

The post by Stellarnan7, titled “Best weatherman ever, very articulate and educational”, became the top treading post in the country Thursday, with follow-up posts also making the front page of Reddit.

Sealls is being lauded for explaining the three separate hurricanes on the Atlantic Ocean and the difficulty in predicting hurricane tracks. His ability to give a highly-understandable forecast got a lot of attention. The video also became a hit on YouTube, with more than 3 million views.

“This guy reminded me more of a really good professor than a weatherman. If you get a professor or teacher who explains things this well and with this much confidence, you know you’re in for a good semester,” said one user, r40k.

The News 5 team of course noticed the worldwide praise, and gave Sealls a trophy to commemorate his fame.

We felt Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls deserved a little something after Reddit named him "Best weatherman ever," so boom. A trophy it is. pic.twitter.com/CakWSDbCXz — WKRG (@WKRG) September 7, 2017

Sealls has since recorded an update on the hurricanes (watch above).

Check out some comment highlights below:

Good on you, Sealls!

We can only assume the subreddit isn’t familiar with the WCCO weather team.