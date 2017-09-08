Scandinavian-American Hall Of Fame Announces Inductees

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A four-generation business, a Finnish chef and author, and a technology and business leader will be inducted this year to the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame .
The hall in Minot honors people of Scandinavian descent in North America who have achieved greatness in their field.
This year’s honorees include the Tollefson’s Retail Group furniture and flooring business, which was started by the son of Norwegian immigrants in 1925 and now has locations throughout the Upper Midwest.
Finnish-born chef Soile Anderson of Minnesota’s Twin Cities has served U.S. presidents, the Dalai Lama and royalty.
Norwegian-American Nathan Myhrvold is co-founder and CEO of Intellectual Ventures. He’s an inventor, physicist, chef, photographer, author and former Microsoft officer.
This year’s induction ceremony is Sept. 26 during the annual Norsk Hostfest Scandinavian heritage festival.
