DNR: Malware Found On Tettegouche State Park Computers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials are warning Tettegouche State Park visitors about possible credit card fraud stemming from malware found on the park’s computers.
The malware was discovered on Aug. 25 by IT experts who noticed unusual activity on the park’s computers around 4 p.m.
While the Department of Natural Resources said there was no evidence credit card numbers were accessed, they advise anyone who used a credit card at Tettegouche between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.
About 400 credit card transactions occurred at the park during that period, the DNR said.
Visitors should also be wary of emails from the DNR requesting personal information.
The malware was limited to Tettegouche’s computers and did not affect other DNR or state IT systems, according to the DNR.
The state is investigating the intrusion.