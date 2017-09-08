Patrol: Truck Goes Around Car Stopped At Crosswalk, Strikes 2 Pedestrians

Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two pedestrians are hurt – one with life threatening injuries – after a truck driver went around a car stopped at a crosswalk and struck them.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on Thursday at 7:12 p.m. on Highway 12 and Elder Avenue Southwest in Waverly, Minnesota.

There, a passenger car that was not involved in the crash was traveling westbound on Hwy 12 and stopped to allow pedestrians to cross a marked crosswalk. A driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado passed the passenger car in the right turn lane, striking the two pedestrians cross the highway.

One of the victims, 40-year-old Jane Krueger of Waverly, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Buffalo Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The other pedestrian, 57-year-old Roy Michael Krueger of Waverly, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to Buffalo Hospital.

The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Patricia Dahlheimer of Dassel, suffered no injuries. Alcohol was not involved in the crash, the state patrol said.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

