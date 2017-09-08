WCCO-TV Nominated For 13 Upper Midwest Emmys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV has been nominated for 13 Emmys at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards.

The nominations include three nominations for best newscast in markets 1 through 70 — best daytime newscast, best morning newscast and best weekend newscast.

Also nominated were Jason DeRusha for best anchor and Jennifer Mayerle for best general assignment reporter. Three of Mayerle’s stories were nominated in various categories, and so was one of DeRusha’s and a report by David McCoy.

This year’s award winners will be announced on Oct. 7 at a gala to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bloomington, Minn.

Here is the full list of nominations received by WCCO-TV:

04A: Newscast – Morning (Markets 1-70)

WCCO 4 News This Morning – WCCO-TV

  • Michael Verlo, Producer
  • Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
  • Diane Giscard d’Estaing, Producer
  • Mike Haberman, Producer
  • Jason DeRusha, Anchor
  • Kim Johnson, Anchor
  • Matt Brickman, Meteorologist
  • Ali Lucia, Traffic Reporter
  • Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
  • Ashley Roberts, Reporter
  • Josh Supik, Director
  • Ray Jones, Editor
  • Joel Thurston, Photographer
  • Robyn Black, Photographer
  • Michael J Caputa, News Director

05A: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-70)

WCCO MidMorning – WCCO-TV

  • Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
  • Aaron Beckman, Producer
  • Jason DeRusha, Anchor
  • Kylie Bearse, Anchor
  • Wade Mesenbring, Director
  • Heather Brown, Panelist
  • Matt Brickman, Panelist
  • Wendy Bridenstine, Robocam Operator

07A: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 1-70)

WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning: Jacob Wetterling Found – WCCO-TV

  • Addie Chernow, Director
  • Mike Haberman, Producer
  • Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
  • Michael Augustyniak, Meteorologist
  • Matt Liddy, Executive Producer
  • Natalie Nyhus, Anchor
  • Amelia Santaniello, Anchor
  • Ron Westermeyer, Camera Operator
  • Rachel Slavik, Reporter
  • Esme Murphy, Reporter

11B: General Assignment Report – No Time Limit

Care Concerns – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
David Porter, Photographer
Melissa Martz, Photographer
Joe Mears, Photographer
Joe Berglove, Editor


12A: Light Feature News Report

Spreading Kindness – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
David Porter, Photographer


12B: Serious Feature News Report

A Courageous Life – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
Tom Aviles, Photographer


23A: Sports – News Story/Series

The Proudest Rebel – WCCO-TV
David McCoy, Reporter/Producer
Sean Skinner, Photojournalist


32A: Lifestyle – Feature/Segment

DeRusha Eats – WCCO-TV
Jason DeRusha, Reporter
Robyn Black, Photojournalist


37A: Director – Newscast or ACP Operator

Addison Chernow Composite – WCCO-TV


40C: Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Seth Gow Composite – WCCO-TV


41: News Producer

Mike Verlo Composite – WCCO-TV


42A: Talent – Anchor – News

Jason DeRusha – WCCO-TV


42F: Talent – Reporter – General Assignment

Jennifer Mayerle – WCCO-TV

