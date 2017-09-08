WCCO-TV Nominated For 13 Upper Midwest Emmys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV has been nominated for 13 Emmys at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards.
The nominations include three nominations for best newscast in markets 1 through 70 — best daytime newscast, best morning newscast and best weekend newscast.
Also nominated were Jason DeRusha for best anchor and Jennifer Mayerle for best general assignment reporter. Three of Mayerle’s stories were nominated in various categories, and so was one of DeRusha’s and a report by David McCoy.
This year’s award winners will be announced on Oct. 7 at a gala to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bloomington, Minn.
Here is the full list of nominations received by WCCO-TV:
04A: Newscast – Morning (Markets 1-70)
WCCO 4 News This Morning – WCCO-TV
- Michael Verlo, Producer
- Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
- Diane Giscard d’Estaing, Producer
- Mike Haberman, Producer
- Jason DeRusha, Anchor
- Kim Johnson, Anchor
- Matt Brickman, Meteorologist
- Ali Lucia, Traffic Reporter
- Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
- Ashley Roberts, Reporter
- Josh Supik, Director
- Ray Jones, Editor
- Joel Thurston, Photographer
- Robyn Black, Photographer
- Michael J Caputa, News Director
05A: Newscast – Daytime (Markets 1-70)
WCCO MidMorning – WCCO-TV
- Bess Ellenson, Executive Producer
- Aaron Beckman, Producer
- Jason DeRusha, Anchor
- Kylie Bearse, Anchor
- Wade Mesenbring, Director
- Heather Brown, Panelist
- Matt Brickman, Panelist
- Wendy Bridenstine, Robocam Operator
07A: Newscast – Weekend (Markets 1-70)
WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning: Jacob Wetterling Found – WCCO-TV
- Addie Chernow, Director
- Mike Haberman, Producer
- Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
- Michael Augustyniak, Meteorologist
- Matt Liddy, Executive Producer
- Natalie Nyhus, Anchor
- Amelia Santaniello, Anchor
- Ron Westermeyer, Camera Operator
- Rachel Slavik, Reporter
- Esme Murphy, Reporter
11B: General Assignment Report – No Time Limit
Care Concerns – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
David Porter, Photographer
Melissa Martz, Photographer
Joe Mears, Photographer
Joe Berglove, Editor
12A: Light Feature News Report
Spreading Kindness – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
David Porter, Photographer
12B: Serious Feature News Report
A Courageous Life – WCCO-TV
Jennifer Mayerle, Reporter
Tom Aviles, Photographer
23A: Sports – News Story/Series
The Proudest Rebel – WCCO-TV
David McCoy, Reporter/Producer
Sean Skinner, Photojournalist
32A: Lifestyle – Feature/Segment
DeRusha Eats – WCCO-TV
Jason DeRusha, Reporter
Robyn Black, Photojournalist
37A: Director – Newscast or ACP Operator
Addison Chernow Composite – WCCO-TV
40C: Writer – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)
Seth Gow Composite – WCCO-TV
41: News Producer
Mike Verlo Composite – WCCO-TV
42A: Talent – Anchor – News
Jason DeRusha – WCCO-TV
42F: Talent – Reporter – General Assignment
Jennifer Mayerle – WCCO-TV