4 Things To Do Today From Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve got a beautiful late-summer weekend in store, so embrace it with these events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. There are several events Saturday that celebrate Fashion Week Minnesota, including Flyover Fashion Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the W in Minneapolis. Fashion Week runs through Friday.
2. Head to Waconia for the Grape Jam and Stomp Festival at the Sovereign Estate Winery in Waconia. It features teams of two competing in wine stomping competitions throughout the day. There’s also vineyard tours, wine tasting, food from Buddy Boy BBQ and live music Saturday night. Tickets are $5.
3. Celebrate compassion at the Twin Cities Veg Fest, which features a wide variety of exhibitors, speakers and cooking demos. Enjoy free food samples, including some from The Herbivorous Butcher. The event is outdoors this year at Como Park in St. Paul from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4. And party for a good cause with firefighters at the 5th annual Twin Cities Block Party. All proceeds benefit the Twin Cities Operation Warm program, providing kids in need with a new coat. It’s outside the Fulton Brewery Taproom in Minneapolis from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.