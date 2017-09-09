‘Protect The Dreamers’: Archbishop, Klobuchar Speak Out On DACA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s archbishop is the latest voice to criticize the decision to end the protections of young undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar invited Archbishop Bernard Hebda to an event outside of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis Saturday, calling for President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA.

“It’s something that’s not a Catholic issue or a Lutheran issue or a Presbyterian issue. It’s something that men and women of good will really feel strongly about in our community,” Hebda said. “Today I join the others here in calling for Congress to come together and protect the Dreamers from deportation and secure their future.”

David Soto is among the 6,000 “Dreamers” in Minnesota, brought in to the country illegally as a young child by his parents.

Soto attended school and built a career.

“What makes me so different than everybody else? We all have the same blood, we all work, we all strive to achieve success,” Soto said.

Now facing an uncertain future, Soto is sharing his story with hopes that Congress can find a fix.

“This is going to have to be a bipartisan bill in Congress, and I’m very hopeful in the Senate that we’re going to do this,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said.

Immigration can be a divisive political issue, but the message was one of unity outside of St. Stephen’s.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called DACA unconditional last week.

The Trump administration is giving Congress six months to arrive at a legislative fix before ending the program.