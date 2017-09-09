Minn. Man, 74, Killed When Train Strikes Pickup In North Dakota

HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | Floridians Flee | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 74-year-old Hollandale, Minnesota man was killed after his pickup truck was struck by a train in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday near Des Lacs.

Troopers say the man was working for a custom combining operation and was leaving a farm. The patrol says he failed to yield at a crossing and his vehicle was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound BNSF train.

Troopers say the train pushed the pickup for about a mile until it came to a stop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

