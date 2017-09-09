HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | Floridians Flee | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

Finlay Scores In Minnesota Debut, United Ties Philadelphia Union 1-1

Filed Under: Minnesota United, Minnesota United FC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ethan Finlay tied it late in the first half and Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Finlay, who was making his home debut for Minnesota (7-14-5), scored in the 40th minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Andre Blake saved a pair or United attempts.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Union (8-12-8), finishing a wide cross by Fabrice-Jean Picault that skirted behind the entire Minnesota back line.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

