HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | Floridians Flee | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

Law Enforcement Gather In Honor Of Fallen Wayzata Officer

Filed Under: Wayzata, Wayzata Police, William Matthews

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wayzata’s chief of police, and law enforcement from around the Twin Cities, are remembering the life of a fellow officer.

William Matthews, 47, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Highway 12.

william matthews Law Enforcement Gather In Honor Of Fallen Wayzata Officer

Officer William Matthews and his family (credit: Henn. Co. Sheriff’s Office)

He had stopped to remove debris in the eastbound lane when he was stuck by an SUV.

He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Matthews was a 9-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old son.

The driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman of Mound, was arrested. She is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Freeman has a lengthy criminal history that includes drug possession, theft, speeding and reckless driving.

capture 20170908 130607 Law Enforcement Gather In Honor Of Fallen Wayzata Officer

The scene where Officer Matthews was struck (credit: CBS)

Police Chief Mike Risvold released this statement on Facebook Saturday:

Officer Bill Matthews was the best! Always smiling – always professional.

His loss is excruciatingly painful. Painful for his family at home and at work.

Our Wayzata Police family is grateful for all of the love and support shown by so many.

Our brothers and sisters in law enforcement have wrapped their arms around us, and we feel you.

The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association posted a photo to Twitter Saturday, showing officers gathered outside of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy is being performed on the fallen officer.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch