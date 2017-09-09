Law Enforcement Gather In Honor Of Fallen Wayzata Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wayzata’s chief of police, and law enforcement from around the Twin Cities, are remembering the life of a fellow officer.

William Matthews, 47, was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Highway 12.

He had stopped to remove debris in the eastbound lane when he was stuck by an SUV.

He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Matthews was a 9-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old son.

The driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman of Mound, was arrested. She is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Freeman has a lengthy criminal history that includes drug possession, theft, speeding and reckless driving.

Police Chief Mike Risvold released this statement on Facebook Saturday:

Officer Bill Matthews was the best! Always smiling – always professional.

His loss is excruciatingly painful. Painful for his family at home and at work.

Our Wayzata Police family is grateful for all of the love and support shown by so many.

Our brothers and sisters in law enforcement have wrapped their arms around us, and we feel you.

The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association posted a photo to Twitter Saturday, showing officers gathered outside of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy is being performed on the fallen officer.