‘We’re Doing Whatever We Can’: Anoka Bakery Collects Goods For Irma Victims

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A popular Twin Cities bakery is doing what it can to help the victims of Hurricane Irma.

Hans’ Bakery in Anoka is collecting donations of supplies and nonperishable foods to bring down to people in the wake of Irma. The owner will also be going down with a boat to help.

It’s a busy Sunday morning at Hans’ Bakery in Anoka, where the donuts are as big as your head. But the parking lot is full for a different reason.

“It just got to me so I wanted to help,” customer Marisa Borowitz said.

A trailer is parked outside the bakery, filling up with donated goods. Owner Kelly Olsen put out a call to help on Facebook, asking customers to bring whatever they could to help the people of Florida.

“You feel really helpless when you’re watching the news and for me, I just keep hitting update, update, update on my phone to try and see what the latest is,” Olsen said.

She and her husband Ben have a home on Marco Island. He went down there Tuesday to board things up and saw gas stations were already empty. They decided to do what they could here in Minnesota.

“It’s just really overwhelming. Like I said, I’m trying to focus on gathering supplies and getting things for people to bring down there as opposed to what we might find when we get to our house,” Olsen said.

So strangers are coming by to load up the trailer with clothes, toothbrushes and hygiene products. Kids are donating their allowances.

Kelly and Ben — who’s an experienced fishing guide — will be bringing down the trailer, trucks and rescue boats in the coming days. Knowing they can’t stop Mother Nature, but can start the recovery.

“We’re doing whatever we can,” Kelly Olsen said.

Right now the bakery is in need of shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and soap. You can drop those off at the Hans location in Anoka through tomorrow.