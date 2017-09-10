Police Arrest Man In Connection With Fatal S. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis that occurred Saturday.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 40-year-old Ernesto Fabian Anthony Rivera is in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South on reports of gunfire.
At the scene, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Rivera is being held on probable cause murder.