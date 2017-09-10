HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | 'Pray For Us' | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

Police Arrest Man In Connection With Fatal S. Mpls. Shooting

Filed Under: Ernesto Fabian Anthony Rivera, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis that occurred Saturday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 40-year-old Ernesto Fabian Anthony Rivera is in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South on reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found a man dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Rivera is being held on probable cause murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch