Police: 6 Hurt When Man Drives Car Into Crowd In Mankato Parking Lot

MANKATO, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Mankato police say six people were hurt when a man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd in a parking lot.
Authorities say the 21-year-old Montgomery man then fled the scene early Sunday before Blue Earth County sheriff’s deputies arrested him.
The Mankato Free Press reports two of the victims were airlifted to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester while two others were treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
The man was booked into jail on preliminary charges of fourth-degree driving while under the influence and criminal vehicular operation. The crash remains under investigation.
Police later identified the 21-year-old man as Juan Carlos Lamas, Jr.
