HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | 'Pray For Us' | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

More Than 2 Million Without Power As Irma Lashes Florida

Florida, Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than 2.1 million customers have lost power in Florida with Hurricane Irma striking the state.

Florida Power & Light reported the numbers Sunday afternoon. The utility, which services much of south Florida, says more than 845,000 of those customers are in Miami-Dade County.

Duke Energy, the dominant utility in the northern half of Florida, has about 13,000 outages with the outer bands of Irma sweeping across the region.

The power companies say they have extra crews on hand to try to restore power — when it becomes safe to do so.

FPL spokesman Rob Gould says an estimated 3.4 million homes and businesses will lose power once the worst of Irma reaches the Florida mainland.

