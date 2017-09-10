HURRICANE IRMA: CBS Miami Live Stream | 'Pray For Us' | Twice The Footprint Of Florida’s Worst Hurricane

Arrest Made In South Minneapolis Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man has been arrested in connection to the early Saturday morning homicide in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Sunday that 40-year-old Ernesto Fabian Anthony Rivera was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder.

Rivera’s arrest comes one day after police found a man dead of gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed on the 4500 block of Stevens Avenue South.

The 911 calls came in just before 3 a.m. Officers found the victim, who has yet to be identified, in a car that had slammed into the freeway sound wall between Stevens Avenue and Interstate 35W.

Police believe Rivera and the victim knew each other.

