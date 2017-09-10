Funeral Set For Thursday For Fallen Wayzata Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The funeral for the Wayzata police officer who was killed last week in the line of duty is set for Thursday.
William “Bill” Mathews, 47, was fatally struck by an SUV Friday while removing debris from Highway 12. The SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, of Mound, was arrested and is expected to be charged with criminal vehicular homicide.
According to David Lee Funeral Homes, Mathews’ funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Wayzata Free Church. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, dozens for law enforcement officers from across Minnesota honored Mathews by gathering outside the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy was being done.
Over the weekend, the Long Lake True Value hardware store gave away hundreds of blue light bulbs to the public. The community was asked to shine the lights outside their homes in honor of Mathews and other fallen officers.
Mathews was a nine-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old son.