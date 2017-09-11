4 Things To Know: 9/11 Anniversary, Irma’s Path & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Sept. 8. They include a big pageant win for North Dakota, and the latest plans over North Korean nuclear tests.
Irma Roars Through Florida
Hurricane Irma continues to head north through Florida, flooding streets, spinning up tornadoes, and knocking out power to millions in its path. A few massive construction cranes buckled in the high winds. Miami International Airport will be closed Monday after sustaining significant water damage. It’s expected to reopen Tuesday.
16 Years Ago Today: September 11 Attacks
Monday marks 16 years since the September 11th terror attacks. A ceremony will be held at the 9/11 memorial in New York. In Washington, President Donald Trump will attend the annual remembrance at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.
UN Sanctions Vote Could Come Today
The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote as early as Monday on new sanctions against North Korea that could be the toughest to date. North Korea says it will make the United States pay a heavy price if the measure is passed. The country warns it is “ready and willing” to respond with measures of its own.
Miss North Dakota Takes The Tiara
The 2018’s crown for Miss America goes to Miss North Dakota. Cara Mund, 23, won the pageant Sunday night in Atlantic City. She graduated from Brown University and is headed to law school. Her goal is to be the first woman elected governor of her home state.