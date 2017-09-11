9/11 Victims To Be Remembered Ahead Of Vikings Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A special ceremony remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, is slated for Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the Minnesota Vikings home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
An American flag will be spread out over the entire playing field, and fans will hold up signs during the national anthem, which will be sung by NYPD officer Daniel Rodriguez, a 9/11 first responder.
The ceremony, taking place on the 16-year anniversary of the terror attacks, will conclude with a B-52 flyover.
After, the Vikings will take the field against the Saints and their former teammate, running back Adrian Peterson.
While tailgating officially starts at 3 p.m. for evening games, fans could be spotted near the stadium Monday morning getting ready for the game. Some had arrived as nearly as midnight to secure their spot, as summer construction has cut into tailgating lots near the stadium.
“We love our team,” said Vikings fan Tommy McCallum. “We’re still supporting our team no matter what lot we have to move to.”
Ahead of the home opener, there’ll be a free concert outside U.S. Bank Stadium. The indie rock band Hippo Campus is headlining the kick-off show. Local musicians Alex Rossi, GB Leighton and Jesse Larson, who was a runner-up on “The Voice”, will also perform.
Food trucks will parked in Commons Parks from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.